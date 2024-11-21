Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High on Trump's Presidency Win. Is There More to Come?

After months of stagnation since spring, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has roared back to life. Riding the momentum of pro-crypto candidate Donald Trump's presidential election victory, the world's largest cryptocurrency recently soared to new heights, reaching $98,000 on Nov. 21 (as of this writing).

Such a sharp rally naturally raises questions about whether Bitcoin has room to grow or if a pullback is imminent. But even as Bitcoin approaches the six-figure mark, data suggests there's more fuel in the tank for the cryptocurrency to maintain its upward trajectory.

Leverage: A key driver of Bitcoin's market dynamics

While leverage can magnify returns, it also introduces significant risks to both individual traders and Bitcoin's overall market stability. A highly leveraged market is inherently fragile, with Bitcoin's price becoming susceptible to sharp swings in both directions.

On the downside, excess leverage is infamous for triggering cascading liquidations, where forced sell-offs drive prices down rapidly. Conversely, on the upside, leverage can also push prices higher during surges, which creates what is essentially artificial growth since the rally is fueled by borrowed funds rather than organic demand.

Periods of excessive leverage leave Bitcoin particularly unstable. When many traders take on heavily leveraged positions (especially long ones), Bitcoin's market structure becomes shaky. Even a modest price decline can snowball into a wave of liquidations, amplifying losses across the market. This cyclical instability highlights why dramatic and unsustainable price fluctuations often follow over-leveraged conditions.

Today's market is a different story

Fortunately, the current Bitcoin market tells a very different story. A key metric for assessing leverage and overall health in the market is funding rates -- the periodic fees exchanged between traders holding long and short positions. These rates reflect overall market sentiment whereby positive rates indicate higher demand for long positions, while negative rates signal bearish sentiment with more short positions. In addition, the size and amount of funding sheds light on how much leverage is in the market.

Today, Bitcoin's funding rates are overwhelmingly positive, a sign of bullish sentiment. But more importantly, funding rates are significantly lower than during previous all-time highs, highlighting a healthier market structure. Data shows that current rates are about half of what they were in March 2024, when Bitcoin climbed to $73,000, and roughly 5 times lower than in November 2021 during the peak of the previous bull cycle.

This suggests that Bitcoin's recent rally isn't fueled by speculative leverage but rather by organic buying. The absence of excessive leverage creates a healthier, more stable market, reducing the risk of sudden price collapses triggered by liquidations.

More importantly, though, the lack of leverage in today's market provides Bitcoin with a solid foundation for further growth. With spot buying acting as the driving force behind the current rally, Bitcoin faces less of a risk of sharp corrections and is positioned favorably for continued growth.

Zooming out: The case for Bitcoin over the long term

While Bitcoin trading around $98,000 undoubtedly carries more risk and offers slightly less upside compared to when it was trading below $60,000 just a few months ago or under $20,000 back in 2022, it remains a compelling investment for those with a long-term horizon.

The fundamental reason lies in Bitcoin's design: It is built to preserve value. Fiat currencies, subject to inflation and central bank policies, often lose purchasing power over time. In contrast, Bitcoin operates as an inflation-resistant "digital gold," with a capped supply of 21 million coins and a transparent, decentralized monetary policy.

Data shows that Bitcoin's value has consistently increased over any four-year period, a phenomenon tied to its halving cycle, which reduces the rate at which new coins are created roughly every four years. While this dynamic is likely a story for another day, what should be taken from this is that if you are looking for a quick buck, it isn't recommended to buy here. That's not how Bitcoin works. But if you are looking to save your money and grow it for the long term, then Bitcoin remains a sound investment, even at its lofty value.

Eventually, the day will come when Bitcoin trading below $100,000 feels as distant as the days when it traded below $10,000. For now, Bitcoin's recent rally and its stable market structure suggest there's still room for growth.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.