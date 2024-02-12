News & Insights

Markets

Bitcoin Hits $50,000 For The First Time Since 2021

February 12, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Bitcoin has surged past the $50,000 mark today, according to CoinMarketCap data, reaching this milestone for the first time since December 2021. 

CoinMarketCap

The breakthrough marks a significant recovery for Bitcoin, which faced massive volatility and fluctuations over the last couple years, reaching lows of around $16,000. Bitcoin's resilience and upward trajectory underscore its status as a store of value and a hedge against inflation in todays grim economic landscape.

Investors are closely monitoring Bitcoin's price movements, with many viewing the $50,000 level as a crucial psychological barrier. The surge in Bitcoin's price reflects renewed confidence in the asset's long-term potential and its ability to attract institutional investment.

This year's upward price movement has been mainly fueled by spot Bitcoin ETF demand, which is seeing adoption by mainstream financial institutions and increasing retail investor participation. The immense amount of selling pressure by Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF, in addition to miners selling off coins, appears to now be almost exhausted. So now with the inflows for all the other spot Bitcoin ETFs accelerating, buying demand is far exceeding any current selling pressure.

Also, with the halving event quickly approaching for Bitcoin, market participants have been vocal about eagerly buying up BTC before the mining reward gets cut in half, which is expected to create a supply shock later in the year. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsBitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.