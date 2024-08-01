Bitcoin Hashrate Hits All-Time High as Trump Vows to Boost Industry

According to Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the 7-day average mining hash rate for Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high, surpassing 667 exahashes per second (EH/s) on July 26th during the Bitcoin 2024 conference. This tops the previous record of 657 EH/s set on May 26th.

This new all time high comes as Donald Trump announced his plans during the conference to support and boost the Bitcoin mining industry.

Major mining firms like Whatsminer and MicroBT are rolling out new powerful machines to capitalize on the hash rate boom. Whatsminer unveiled four new mining rigs and an upcoming solar mining container system. MicroBT introduced its M6XS+ miners, which can handle 190 to 450 terahash.

Riot Platforms also acquired Block Mining for $92.5 million to expand its hash rate and market reach. Miners are exploring AI integration and acquisition opportunities to navigate ongoing identity challenges.

The boost in miners' revenue from Bitcoin's rising price has cooled selling pressure and stabilized network activity. Outflows from miners remained under $10,000 per day in July compared to over $20,000 in March when BTC first hit $70,000.

Overall, Bitcoin's climbing hashrate reflects a vote of confidence in its long-term viability. With major mining innovations and favourable politics boosting revenues, miners are aggressively expanding infrastructure to process transactions and secure the Bitcoin network.

