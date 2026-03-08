Is Bitcoin Going to $0?

Key Points

Bitcoin's token price has been under pressure as narratives supporting bullish valuation cases have come under scrutiny.

Big volatility has been the norm throughout the history of the crypto market.

There is one emerging technology that could potentially crash Bitcoin to $0.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

After hitting a lifetime high of roughly $126,200 per token last year, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has seen a dramatic downward swing. Priced at roughly $69,400 per token as of this writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency is down 22% across 2026's trading and 45% from its lifetime high.

Amid these pressures, discussion about whether Bitcoin could actually be heading to a price of $0 per token has picked up again. Could this actually happen?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Putting Bitcoin's bearish volatility in context

On the heels of recent sell-offs, the thesis that Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation has been called into question. The rise of stablecoins that try to stay closely pegged to the U.S. dollar has also cast doubts about Bitcoin's viability as a medium of exchange. In light downward valuation pressures and overall pricing volatility for other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins have been seeing stronger demand when it comes to using digital tokens for the actual buying and selling of goods and services.

Increased integration of Bitcoin into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a favorable political backdrop have also failed to support sustained bullish pricing trends. With Bitcoin facing strong valuation pressures at the same time precious metals have soared to record highs, the thesis that the token is "digital gold" is also attracting scrutiny. On the other hand, volatility is nothing new in the crypto space.

Since its inception, Bitcoin has seen multiple pricing downswings of 70% or greater after hitting a valuation peak. On the other hand, the token is still up 15,560% over the last decade and 11,160% since its inception. These powerful pricing gains over the long term don't necessarily mean that the token will rebound and go on to set new valuation highs -- or that more big sell-offs aren't on the way.

Conversely, claims that the token is rapidly heading to zero appear ill founded. The cryptocurrency retains a high level of support from both retail and institutional investors, and its leadership in the crypto space should ensure that buyers will come in and establish new support levels if more big pullbacks arrive. But while concerns about Bitcoin heading to $0 anytime in the near future are likely huge overblown, the risk can't be completely discounted.

There is one scenario that could rapidly send Bitcoin to $0

The evolution of quantum-computing technologies could pose the single-largest threat to Bitcoin. The value of the market-leading cryptocurrency hinges upon the security offered by its cryptography, but new quantum technologies could potentially crack Bitcoin's blockchain security. If that were to happen, the cryptocurrency's token price could quickly move to $0 -- and dramatic downward reappraisals would almost certainly take place across the broader crypto market.

On the other hand, the disruptive threats posed by quantum-computing technologies aren't limited to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Quantum tech capable of cracking Bitcoin's security would almost certainly be able to crack encryptions used across other areas of the financial world. Quantum encryption cracking on that level is likely at least a decade away, but its potentially transformative capabilities carry some big risks for investors.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.