News & Insights

Stocks

Bitcoin Faces Pivotal $46K Support Challenge

September 13, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is at a critical crossroads as it tests vital support levels, according to a recent report from ARK Invest. The cryptocurrency ended August with a nearly 9% decline and is now grappling with two key support thresholds: $52,000 and the more crucial $46,000. ARK Invest describes this period as a “make-or-break moment,” highlighting that “currently, Bitcoin’s most important price supports are at $52,000 and $46,000,” with the latter being especially pivotal for maintaining its bullish momentum.

Institutional Investors Feel the Pinch

The struggle isn’t limited to casual holders; institutional investors in U.S spot Bitcoin ETFs are also feeling the impact. According to ARK Invest, many of these investors are facing losses, as their average cost basis exceeds Bitcoin’s current price, indicating that they may be underwater on their investments.

Glimmers of Hope Amidst Gloom

Despite the bearish outlook, there are some positive indicators. The MVRV Z-score, which ARK Invest highlights, measures Bitcoin’s market cap relative to its realized value. It remains in “bull market territory” with a reading of 1.6 compared to its mean of 1.42. This suggests that despite current challenges, Bitcoin could still rebound if it can hold the important $46,000 support level.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $58,164.64.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.