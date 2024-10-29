Bitcoin ETFs Outpacing the Broad ETF Market

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are seeing exceptional demand, outpacing most new ETFs launched this year. According to recent Bloomberg data, 14 out of the top 30 ETFs launched in 2024 focus on Bitcoin or Ethereum, with Bitcoin ETFs holding the top positions.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, in particular, has attracted record inflows, becoming one of the most popular ETFs in recent years. These ETFs give investors a secure way to track Bitcoin's price directly on the stock market, something that was previously difficult to achieve.

After a decade of rejections, the SEC approved several Bitcoin ETFs in January, fueling rapid market inflows that hit $20 billion in just ten months—a pace much faster than gold ETFs, which took five years to reach that milestone.

Finsum: There is the possibility that demand for Ethereum ETFs may rise as investor interest grows.

