Bitcoin Drops Below $65,000: Here's Why I'm Not Worried.

In recent days, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has experienced a whirlwind of volatility, with its price plummeting as low as $61,000. In the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, things feel much different from when it hit a new all-time high of $73,000 in mid-March. For many investors, such sharp fluctuations may trigger anxiety and concern.

However, as a seasoned Bitcoin enthusiast and investor, I remain steadfast in my conviction that this dip is nothing more than a temporary blip on the radar of Bitcoin's long-term trajectory of price appreciation.

What drove its price down

To understand the recent turbulence in Bitcoin's price, we must first acknowledge the context of its remarkable ascent. Maintaining momentum from an impressive 2023, Bitcoin defied expectations in early 2024 by surging to an all-time high before the next halving, a feat the cryptocurrency had never accomplished.

The euphoria surrounding its astronomical rise inevitably led to a period of profit-taking. Based on data from blockchain analytics platform Glassnode, Bitcoin is currently experiencing its most extensive selloff by long-term holders since early 2021.

This profit-taking was exacerbated as fears of conflict between Israel and Iran transpired over the weekend. Bitcoin has since recouped some of its recent losses, with its price hovering around the $63,000 mark.

A necessary grain of salt

Despite the short-term fluctuations and pronounced volatility, it's essential to zoom out and consider the broader picture of Bitcoin's journey. One of the most significant developments in the cryptocurrency market this year has been the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the launch of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, providing deep-pocketed institutional investors with direct access to the cryptocurrency market. This landmark decision was long awaited and represents a significant step forward in Bitcoin's mainstream adoption.

Adding to the fervor, interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs seems to be growing beyond the U.S. Hong Kong is also poised to introduce its own spot Bitcoin ETFs, signaling another step toward the global recognition of Bitcoin's legitimacy as an investment asset and possibly adding further pressure to its finite supply as East Asian markets pile into the cryptocurrency.

Beyond the encouraging developments, the fundamentals of Bitcoin remain remarkably robust. Bitcoin's hash rate, a measure of its network's processing power and security, is near an all-time high, indicating the resilience and continued strength of the network.

Furthermore, Bitcoin's upcoming halving, scheduled for April 20, is poised to send its supply grow rate to roughly 0.85%, reinforcing its scarcity and long-term value proposition. With the recent arrival of institutions and the spot Bitcoin ETFs, this halving is shaping up to be unlike any before.

Beyond its technical metrics, Bitcoin's core characteristics continue to distinguish it as a unique and viable asset in the current economic landscape. As a decentralized digital currency, Bitcoin serves as a reliable store of value, immune to the whims of central banks and government intervention. Last, and perhaps most importantly, with a finite supply capped at 21 million coins (about 19.7 million already circulate), Bitcoin's scarcity ensures its status as a deflationary asset over time, especially at a time when inflation continues to rear its ugly head.

What it means today

While Bitcoin's recent price drop may spark concern among some investors, it would be more prudent to view the selloff as a compelling opportunity to accumulate at a discounted price relative to its long-term potential. As Warren Buffett famously said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

With Bitcoin's fundamentals stronger than ever and its adoption accelerating globally, I remain bullish on its prospects and steadfast in my conviction as a long-term Bitcoin investor. Over the long haul, this period of volatility will probably prove to be but a minor speed bump in Bitcoin's historic journey.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.