Bitcoin DevCon To Take Place Alongside Bitcoin Asia

In addition to showcasing the world’s most important Bitcoin companies and leaders of today, Bitcoin Asia is also a platform for the next generation of Bitcoin startups to meet, build, and get in front of the community. In support of the upcoming generation of builders, we will be giving a platform for early-stage teams to put their ideas and products to the test. Bitcoin DevCon is the premier forum for Bitcoin innovation, designed for developers, visionaries and creators poised to build the future of Bitcoin. It’s not just a meetup; it’s a crucible of inspiration, where a community of passionate builders and engineers converge to bring their groundbreaking ideas and innovations to life. The event will be taking place May 7-8, prior to Bitcoin Asia, at Hong Kong Science Park.

Bitcoin DevCon will offer more than just dialogue and presentations; it will provide a tangible platform for contributors across various disciplines—builders, engineers, designers, researchers, and artists—to catalyze their ideas into tangible innovations. This event embodies the spirit of collaboration, empowering attendees to not only engage with the Bitcoin movement but to drive it forward with significant momentum.

Bitcoin Hackathon Day on May 7 is an immersive experience dedicated to learning, sharing, and collaboration. Dive into the latest Bitcoin technology developments, forge ideas with peers, and vie for a significant prize pool. Beyond competition, this day is about turning innovative ideas into reality. This year’s focus is on Bitcoin’s Layer 2 solutions. Choose your preferred Layer 2 platform, develop your project, and compete for prizes and potential funding from leading foundations and investors in the industry. You can apply here to participate in the hackathon.

Demo Day on May 8 is dedicated exclusively to startup demos and pitches, showcasing the best of what’s being built in the Bitcoin ecosystem. This platform and stage are designed to harness the collective power of innovation and help builders get the support they need, whether in the form of teammates, capital or partnerships.

Attendees and judges representing top Venture Capital firms including Satoshi Labs, UTXO, CMS, Electric Capital and Multicoin Capital ensure promising projects find the support they need to transition from vision to reality. Whether you’re navigating the Bitcoin space for the first time or you’re an established expert, Bitcoin DevCon promises an immersive exploration of cutting-edge technologies, acting as a global nexus for the Bitcoin community and a catalyst for innovation and creativity. You can apply here to participate in Demo Day.

Join us for Bitcoin DevCon, May 7-8 at Hong Kong Science Park, for an incredible event that promises to showcase the best of Bitcoin builders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.