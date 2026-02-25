Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Price Target Increased by 600.00% to 28.08

The average one-year price target for Bitcoin Depot (NasdaqCM:BTM) has been revised to $28.08 / share. This is an increase of 600.00% from the prior estimate of $4.01 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.26 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 422.98% from the latest reported closing price of $5.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitcoin Depot. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTM is 0.09%, an increase of 55.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.25% to 10,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Welch Capital Partners holds 1,627K shares representing 32.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTM by 58.63% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,535K shares representing 30.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTM by 49.30% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 1,500K shares representing 29.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sabby Management holds 1,001K shares representing 19.75% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 690K shares representing 13.61% ownership of the company.

