Bitcoin & Crypto Will Be in Everyone’s 401(k), Says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong isn’t just celebrating his company’s inclusion in the S&P 500—he’s forecasting a major shift in the way Americans invest for retirement. In an interview with CNBC following the May 12 announcement, Armstrong stated that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are “going to be a part of everyone’s 401(k).”

JUST IN – Coinbase CEO on joining the S&P 500: "Crypto is here to stay. It's going to be a part of everyone's 401(k)." pic.twitter.com/9vWaWDTuHd — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 14, 2025

The comment follows news that Coinbase will officially be added to the S&P 500 on May 19, replacing Discover Financial Services after its merger with Capital One. While the listing itself is a milestone for the company, Armstrong made clear that its broader impact will be felt in the retirement accounts of everyday investors.

“Crypto is here to stay,” Armstrong declared. “We’re very happy to be included in the S&P 500.” He pointed out that Coinbase’s inclusion in the index opens the door for passive exposure to crypto through retirement plans, since many 401(k) funds track the S&P 500 and will now include Coinbase stock by default.

Armstrong’s remarks reflect a growing conviction within the crypto industry that digital assets are moving from speculative side-bets into core financial planning tools. With Bitcoin ETFs gaining traction and companies like Coinbase being folded into traditional financial indices, Armstrong believes the wall between crypto and mainstream finance is crumbling fast.

“This is a testament to the hard work of our employees, our investors, and a big appreciation to our customers,” Armstrong said. His comments arrive amid broader optimism in the sector, as U.S. policy shifts under a more pro-crypto administration led by President Donald Trump.

Armstrong’s prediction follows similar remarks earlier this year by Eric Trump, who warned that banks unwilling to embrace crypto would be “extinct in 10 years.” Now, with Coinbase’s S&P 500 entry and Armstrong’s 401(k) forecast, the message is clear: digital assets are becoming foundational.

JUST IN: Eric Trump says, “Our banking system is broken.”#Bitcoin and crypto is much better pic.twitter.com/Sd3PggOibw — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 30, 2025

Whether it’s through ETFs, index fund exposure, or direct allocation, Armstrong highlights that Bitcoin is becoming more and more integrated into Americans retirement plans and traditional finance.

