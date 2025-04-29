Bitcoin Could Soar by Nearly 1,500% in 5 Years, According to This Growth Investor

Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood recently reiterated her prediction that Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price could reach $1.5 million by 2030. In the innovation-centric investment firm's "Big Ideas 2025" report, Wood claims that institutional interest, rising demand from emerging markets, and a wider view of the crypto as an effective form of "digital gold" will all combine to drive its price much higher.

Ark calculated that $1.5 million target by measuring Bitcoin's institutional penetration rates and its adoption as a safe-haven asset across emerging markets, but that outcome would certainly be a bull case scenario. Wood also presented what she described as a base case scenario in which Bitcoin's price would rise to $710,000 and a bear case scenario in which it would still hit $300,000.

Stretching its forecast model to its most optimistic levels, Ark claims Bitcoin has a shot at hitting $2.4 million by 2030 -- but the firm is sticking to $1.5 million as its official five-year price forecast.

Bitcoin trades at about $94,000 at the time of this writing. So, could it surge nearly 1,500% to $1.5 million within the next five years?

What happened to Bitcoin over the past five years?

Bitcoin's price rose more than 1,100% over the past five years, even as rising interest rates chilled the cryptocurrency market in 2022 and 2023. Five catalysts drove its price higher.

First, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cleared Bitcoin's first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to start trading in January 2024. That drew more institutional investors to put funds into it, and made it easy to invest in it without a crypto wallet.

Second, in April 2024, Bitcoin went through its most recent halving -- an event built into the underlying code of the crypto that reduces the rewards that miners earn for validating transactions on its blockchain by 50%. These events occur just about every four years, and by making it harder and less lucrative to mine Bitcoin, they reduce the rate at which new coins are introduced, thus supporting its price. Some 19.86 million Bitcoins of the maximum total supply of 21 million Bitcoins have already been mined -- and future halvings will draw out the mining of the remainder until the year 2140. To bulls like Wood, that scarcity makes Bitcoin an asset more comparable to gold and other precious metals than it is to inflationary tokens.

Third, the Federal Reserve cut the benchmark federal funds interest rate three times in 2024. Lower rates attracted more investors back toward riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Fourth, inflation-wracked countries could adopt Bitcoin as a national currency. A few small countries such as El Salvador and the Central African Republic have tried this strategy, though their attempts ended abruptly. Still, other nations might follow with more successful experiments as Bitcoin's price stabilizes.

Lastly, President Trump's pro-Bitcoin policies, including his intent to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and his appointment of cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, generated more tailwinds for the broader cryptocurrency market.

But does a $1.5 million price target make sense?

Those catalysts could drive Bitcoin's price higher, but for it to hit $1.5 million would require a lot more institutional buying. Bitcoin Magazine estimates that 10% to 13% of all of the circulating Bitcoins are already held by institutional investors, ETFs, and sovereign funds.

That percentage might sound low, but it's slowly catching up to gold. According to the World Gold Council, a trade association for the gold industry, global central banks held 17% of all of the gold ever mined at the end of 2024. The WGC also found that 15% of institutional investors held physical gold in their portfolios in 2022. In that context, one can view Bitcoin's transformation into a form of "digital gold" as already underway -- and its institutional ownership probably won't double or triple within the next five years.

Moreover, Bitcoin remains much more volatile than gold -- and big institutional investors and sovereign funds probably won't significantly increase their positions unless its price stabilizes and steadily rises.

Another issue is that Bitcoin's price is still indirectly tethered to interest rates. If President Trump's unpredictable tariffs and trade wars push higher inflation again, the Fed could be driven to either keep its rate cuts on hold or to raise rates again. If that happens, Bitcoin -- which is still seen as a speculative asset -- will likely lose its luster faster than gold.

Last but not least, if Bitcoin's price hits $1.5 million, its market cap would be nearly $30 trillion. That would make it the world's most valuable asset. By comparison, gold has a market cap of $22 trillion today. The crypto might eventually reach that level, but expecting it to happen by 2030 seems a bit too ambitious.

Should you pay attention to Wood's forecast?

Among the exchange-traded funds that Ark Invest runs is the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKB), which holds around $5 billion worth of the crypto at the moment, so it isn't surprising that Wood is taking such a bullish stance on Bitcoin. But that also means we should take her optimistic forecasts with a grain of salt.

If you believe Bitcoin has a bright future as an alternative to gold, then it might be smart to accumulate it at these prices. However, investors should build any stake gradually through a dollar-cost averaging strategy to offset the near-term volatility. It's a bad idea to go all-in on Bitcoin right now and expect its price to skyrocket by 1,500% to $1.5 million over the next five years. The road to that lofty target is full of risky potholes, after all.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

