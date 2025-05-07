Bitcoin Magazine



Bitcoin Conference Aims to Set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for Bitcoin Payments

BTC Inc, parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference, is putting Bitcoin to the ultimate test at this year’s Bitcoin 2025 conference with an official attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the Most Bitcoin Point of Sale Transactions in 8 Hours. The attempt will take place live during the conference at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas from May 27–29, 2025.

To make this possible, BTC Inc will issue 4,000 Lightning-ready Bolt Cards to attendees. The cards use tap-to-pay functionality and feature four limited-edition designs, each honoring a major figure in Bitcoin history and advocacy: Senator Cynthia Lummis, Michael Saylor, Satoshi Nakamoto, and Jack Dorsey. Each attendee will receive a randomly assigned design, making the cards both functional and collectible.

“Bitcoin 2025 is an opportunity for the community to demonstrate Bitcoin’s real-world functionality as a medium of exchange,” said Didier Lewis, Chief Financial Officer of BTC Inc. “The Bolt Card is a key part of this experience, offering attendees an easy way to make purchases using Bitcoin. By enabling direct, contactless payments across the event, we aim to showcase Bitcoin’s readiness as a modern and practical currency.”

To assist transactions and user experience, the event will feature on-site activations including the Official Bitcoin Magazine Store. Located at the conference entrance, the store will sell Bitcoin-themed merchandise, including hardware wallets, apparel, books, and exclusive art. Every item will be available at a 21% discount when paid for in Bitcoin via the Lightning Network—a nod to Bitcoin’s hard cap of 21 million coins.

This record-setting attempt comes as the Lightning Network continues to scale and mature, offering the kind of instant, low-fee transactions that make BTC usable for everyday spending. By integrating Lightning deeply into the conference experience, Bitcoin 2025 will highlight the protocol’s growing potential for real-world commerce.

With over 30,000 attendees, 300+ exhibitors, and 500+ speakers expected, Bitcoin 2025 won’t just be the biggest Bitcoin event of the year—it could be the most transactional, too.

