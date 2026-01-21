Key Points

Bitcoin was once a very risky asset to own, but that narrative has changed dramatically over the years.

No other cryptocurrency holds a candle to Bitcoin’s name recognition, network effect, and liquidity.

The amount of wealth tied up in other asset classes presents a massive total addressable market for Bitcoin.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been a tremendous addition to anyone's portfolio, despite the extreme bouts of volatility. Had you invested $10,000 in this digital asset 10 years ago in mid-January 2016, you'd have $2.5 million today. This means you would have captured an incredible 25,000% gain.

After it fell 5% in 2025, Bitcoin is off to a strong start this year, up 10% (as of Jan. 15). It still trades 22% off its peak. Regardless of the recent price action, this is an interesting asset to pay attention to.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Is Bitcoin a buy, hold, or sell in 2026? I think there are two reasons why this crypto asset is a firm buy.

1. Bitcoin is not as risky as it once was

A decade or more ago, buying and holding Bitcoin was viewed as highly risky behavior because it was very volatile and unproven. Critics argued that it had no purpose other than facilitating illicit commerce over the internet. It was not the easiest process to purchase Bitcoin. The financial services industry at large thought it was a fad. And it wasn't even an important topic on the minds of politicians.

Today, however, the entire script has changed. Bitcoin's rise has resulted in a massive market cap of $1.9 trillion. This is more valuable than all but five companies in the world. Consequently, its size has given it recognition as a truly global asset.

Bitcoin has never been hacked, with credit going to its simple yet secure layout. It has survived various crypto-related entities going bust, as well as numerous crypto winters, only to reach newer highs over time. No competitor blockchain has come close to approaching its dominance in the industry. And when it comes to brand name, network effects, and liquidity, Bitcoin is second to none.

Moreover, politicians are leaning in. After he took office, President Donald Trump helped create a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve in the U.S. Large traditional financial institutions have also realized that they can't ignore Bitcoin, as people want ways to gain exposure to this digital asset.

2. Bitcoin has significant upside

Bitcoin being a de-risked asset right now means that it has a floor protecting it from the downside. The foundation is intact for it to continue making substantial progress. This leads me to the next reason why Bitcoin is a worthy buy in 2026. It has significant upside over the long term.

Bitcoin today is a truly tiny share of all the wealth tied up in various other asset classes. Theoretically, it has a gargantuan total addressable market. People are continuing to learn about the value of owning a decentralized, digital, predictable, and censorship-resistant asset in their portfolios that has a hard supply cap. More money will inevitably flow to Bitcoin, driving demand and its price higher.

Investors should think about buying this crypto in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $470,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.