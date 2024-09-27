News & Insights

Stocks

Bitcoin Breaks $65K, Igniting Altcoin FOMO

September 27, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

Bitcoin’s recent leap past the $65,000 mark has sparked a wave of excitement and fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors. According to Markus Thielen, head of research at 10x Research, in a report viewed by Cointelegraph, the probability of a bullish rally in Q4 is “exceptionally high,” with potential gains coming in hot and heavy. As Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trades at $65,397, analysts are curious about what this means for altcoins, as speculators rush back in.

Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Dominates

The return of FOMO has reignited interest in altcoins, which have seen a resurgence in trading volume. Thielen notes, “A major surge could be on the horizon, sparking even more FOMO across the crypto space.” The Altcoin Speculation Index from Capriole Investments has jumped to 23%, a 13% increase over the last month. This index measures the percentage of altcoins that are outpacing Bitcoin, signaling rising investor confidence in these alternative cryptocurrencies. Sei (SEI-USD), for example, has skyrocketed 37.79% in the last week alone, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken the lead in trading volume in South Korea, pointing to a growing appetite for riskier investments.

Greed Index Rises Amid Market Optimism

With the Crypto Fear & Greed Index now showing a “Greed” score of 61—up 11 points since September 26—the sentiment among traders is palpable. As interest rates in the U.S. remain favorable following a recent cut, Thielen suggests that “high-beta altcoins will likely gain further momentum.” This shift could mark the beginning of a larger trend, with analysts like Michael van de Poppe predicting, “It’s going to be glorious. It already is.”

What Is Bitcoin’s Price Right Now?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $65,397.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.