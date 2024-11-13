Bitcoin in "Beast Mode": Can the Rally Continue?

Bitcoin has touched an unprecedented high, trading past $89,000 on Tuesday and pushing the overall cryptocurrency market above its previous peak during the pandemic, as quoted on Bloomberg. The value of the largest cryptocurrency surged 32% since the U.S. election on Nov. 5, with a new record of $89,599 on Tuesday.

Trump’s Pro-Crypto Stance and Market Impact

President-elect Donald Trump’s supportive stance on cryptocurrency has energized traders’ bullish sentiments. Trump has pledged to introduce favorable crypto regulations and increase the U.S. involvement in digital assets. His proposed policies include creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve and promoting domestic mining, positioning the United States as a potential global leader in cryptocurrency.

This shift is a marked departure from the Securities & Exchange Commission's clampdown on the crypto industry under President Joe Biden. The new outlook has stimulated speculative buying across both major and minor cryptocurrencies, taking the total digital asset market valuation to approximately $3.1 trillion, according to CoinGecko, as quoted on Bloomberg.

Bitcoin’s ‘Red-Hot’ Momentum

Bitcoin has been described as being on a “beast mode,” according to Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, as quoted on Bloomberg. He noted that traders now face a choice: join the rally or wait for a potential price pullback.

In the options market, investors are betting on Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the year-end. Open interest in futures for Bitcoin and second-ranked Ethereum also hit record highs on Monday, indicating increased engagement by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, a prominent corporate Bitcoin holder, recently acquired about 27,200 Bitcoin, investing roughly $2 billion between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10.

The Fed Rate Cut is a Plus for Cryptocurrency

Increasing bets of interest rate cuts by the Fed in the coming days make cryptocurrency favorable. Plus, President Trump favors low rates. Both factors should boost risk-on trade sentiments and create bullish opportunities in digital currencies.

Does Bitcoin Perform Well Amid Inflation?

Bitcoin is often touted as a hedge against inflation and has a fixed supply. This move contrasts with traditional fiat currencies, which central banks can issue in unlimited quantities. Thus, in times of inflation, the value of fiat currencies tends to fall.

Meanwhile, some market watchers view Bitcoin as a store of value due to its limited supply, which can preserve wealth amid high inflation. Having said this, we would like to note that the crypto space is extremely volatile.

Are There Any Risks?

Traders have largely ignored questions about Trump’s timeline for implementing his crypto agenda or the feasibility of a national Bitcoin stockpile. The market’s speculative mood is further highlighted by a recent doubling in the price of Dogecoin, which was endorsed by Trump supporter Elon Musk.

Is the Rally Too Stretched?

Bitcoin has skyrocketed approximately 100% in 2024, outpacing returns from traditional investments like global stocks and gold. The surge has been bolstered by demand for U.S.-based ETFs and Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Katie Stockton, technical analyst at Fairlead Strategies LLC, suggested that Bitcoin might be due for a short-term pullback, recommending a "neutral" stance following such a sharp rise, as quoted on Bloomberg.

ETFs in Focus

Investors can keep track of crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB. The ETF GBTC charges 150 bps, IBIT charges 25 bps, FBTC charges 25 bps, ARKB charges 21 bps and BITB charges 20 bps in fees (read: 5 Factors to Bet on Bitcoin ETFs).

