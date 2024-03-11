Bitcoin Asset Protocol BRC-20 Appoints New Maintainers

The creator of BRC-20 (Bitcoin Request for Comment 20), Domo, has announced his non-profit foundation is now dedicated to the governance of the BRC-20 protocol. This organization, known as the Layer 1 Foundation (L1F), will collaborate with Ordinals companies such as Unisat and Best In Slot to oversee the protocol's maintenance, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“The goal is to support the growth of Bitcoin metaprotocols on Ordinals and beyond,” said BRC-20 Creator, Domo. “BRC-20 was an early experiment—but we’re seeing a wave of standards that need tools, infrastructure and support to thrive. We hope to support innovation on Bitcoin in a fair and market-neutral capacity.”

Unisat and Best In Slot have been appointed as co-lead maintainers of the BRC-20 protocol and its indexer, operating within the governance guidelines set by L1F. Unisat, known for developing the first BRC-20 indexer in partnership with Domo, has played a pivotal role in listing BRC-20 tokens, which recently reached a market cap of $5 billion.

Concerns over the risks associated with a centralized indexer led to the development of a decentralized BRC-20 indexing solution by Best In Slot. The two companies will work together to advance the decentralization of the BRC-20 indexer as co-lead maintainers.

Moreover, Domo has appointed five Ordinals companies to the L1F Oversight Committee, tasked with enforcing governance guidelines for the BRC-20 standard. These companies, including Hiro, Allium, ALEX, Oyl Dynamics, and UTXO Management, represent major stakeholders in the BRC-20 ecosystem.

The Layer 1 Foundation, operating as a non-profit with 501(c)(6) status, aims to advance the development of metaprotocols on Bitcoin beyond BRC-20. It seeks to provide educational resources and tools to support developers across Bitcoin-native ecosystems in attempt to foster innovation in a fair and market-neutral manner.

Disclaimer: UTXO Management's parent company, BTC Inc., is also the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine. UTXO Management operates separately and independently from Bitcoin Magazine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.