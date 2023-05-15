Bitcoin Argentina Launches Introduction To Lightning Network Course

Bitcoin Argentina, an NGO focused on promoting Bitcoin, is offering a virtual training course called "Introduction to Lightning Network."

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the course aims to educate participants on the operation and development possibilities of the Layer 2 solution that operates on top of the Bitcoin network.

Jimena Vallone, the executive director of Bitcoin Argentina, stated, "With the Bitcoin Argentina NGO, we want to bring about knowledge about this technology and generate practical and theoretical spaces that allow professionals, specialists, users and interested parties to explore its uses and potential."

The course, starting on May 23, will be taught by prominent specialists in the field, including Nicolás Bourbon, Francisco Calderon, Federico Andragnes and members of Librería de Satoshi, Laura Medina and Gustavo Torres. The curriculum will cover introductory aspects of Bitcoin, the mining process, the structure and operation of the Lightning Network, the technological implications for network growth, digital wallets, transactions and fraud prevention.

Bitcoin Argentina has previously organized the Lightning Hackday in Buenos Aires, which received a positive response from participants. Vallone expressed the organization's motivation behind the training course, saying, "We want to provide the necessary tools so that more and more people can learn about the potential of decentralized technologies and the financial innovation that began with Bitcoin in 2009."

Interested individuals can register for the course directly or via the NGO's website, with limited spots available. Participants will receive a certificate of attendance upon completion of the program.

