Bitcoin And The Fall Of Davos Man

Tom Luongo discusses his theory of Davos man and what Bitcoin means geopolitically at this time of great change.

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, Christian Keroles and I sat down with Tom Luongo of Gold Goats ‘N Guns to talk about Europe and central bank politics. We went into the weeds, talked about what’s happening behind closed doors as it were, in a discussion that you won’t find on any other show. Luongo’s theories revolve around his idea of the primarily European/Western elites which he sums up as “Davos man.” It was a wide-ranging discussion which I outline below.

You can find all of Luongo’s content on his website. I recommend going back to episodes 75 through 77 to get a summary of Davos man and his geopolitical framework. Luongo is a long-time bitcoin advocate, so of course, we discussed what bitcoin means geopolitically in this time of great change.

Who Or What Is Davos Man?

I read a post from Luongo that was syndicated to Zero Hedge several months ago. In that post he was calling the European elites “Davos man.” I was struck by this framing, because it perfectly summed up the elites of the declining world order in my general geopolitical framework. Luongo described them as, “all the people who think they run the world.”

Their calling cards are globalization, international institutions (like NATO, the EU and the UN), climate change, and a global tax regime. He summed it up as “communists,” and I’d add to that that they are global communists.

The goal of Davos is to reverse WWII, where European economies were destroyed and capital fled to the U.S. This time, they want to cause global chaos outside of Europe, and make the EU the center for capital flight in the coming decades.

Powell And Davos

Luongo framed the current struggle as a battle between Davos man and Wall Street. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is not Janet Yellen; he is loyal to U.S. money interests in a way that contradicts Davos’ full court press against the world.

Luongo filled in our blanks on why Powell is different. For the last year, Keroles and I, on “Fed Watch” have been saying that Powell is a “straight shooter.” We sensed he was different than the typical central bank elite. Now I see that this central banking elite is part of the Davos world order.

Powell has stiff-armed central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and provided monetary facilities that have maintained U.S. dollar dominance in the global financial system. Luongo went into why his renomination is so important, because it is like drawing a red line — the U.S. will not play Davos’ game anymore. Cinderella favorite Lael Brainard was passed up for chairman of the Fed because her appointment by the U.S. Senate was questionable, and because of her deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party through her husband have surfaced.

World Tour Of Geopolitics

In the second half of the show, our conversation went into the weeds on specific hotspots around the world. We were in agreement that Europe is in a lot of trouble. But where I am concerned about Russia’s natural geopolitical drive for strategic depth and its waning demographic time bomb, Luongo was not as worried because Russia does not want to be dragged into a war.



To give you an idea of the ground we covered quickly at the end of the podcast, we brought in Afghanistan and why that was such a pivotal event, MacKinder and Brzezinski’s heartland theory, and the U.S.’s return to non-interventionism.

