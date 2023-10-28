Bitcoin and Gold Prices Set to Outperform Stocks in November —Key Indicators

FXEmpire.com -

Key Price Insights: Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Gold

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold firm at the $34,000 support, while Gold (XAU) also cleared the $2,000 milestone on Friday.

The S&P 500 is down 6% over the last two weeks as big tech companies, including Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (META), posted unimpressive earnings reports.

A vital historical indicator reveals that BTC is building momentum for another bullish phase.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold firm at the $34,000 support, while Gold (XAU) also cleared the $2,000 milestone on Friday. Recent events surrounding big tech earnings have triggered a downswing in the US stock markets.

A vital historical indicator highlights how the S&P 500 downsizing could evolve into a bullish price action for BTC and Gold prices in November 2023.

Big Tech Earnings Triggered a Downswing in US Stock Markets

The major US stocks indexes fell last as major tech companies including Google’s parent company Alphabet posted underwhelming earnings reports.

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 2.4% while the S&P 500 lost has is now 6% from October 11.

Although, Alphabet did beat analysts’ estimates for its profit lines, but the devil was in the details. Google’s glowing bottom line performance was overshadowed by the declining growth of its cloud business. This triggered a negative reaction among investors, and with eventually the the S&P 500 spiraling.

Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 550) Index | May – October 2023. Source: IndexSP

The S&P 500 (Standard and Poor’s 500) is an index fund that tracks the stock performance of the 500 largest companies listed across registered stock exchanges in the US.

Typically, when there is a downtrend in the stock prices, investors often look to alternative and non-correlated markets such as cryptocurrencies and commodities markets to mitigate losses and diversify their portfolio.

Recent movements in the Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) prices this weekend raise early clues that this could form a major theme for November 2023.

Bitcoin Price Entered New 2023 Peak Last Time Correlation to Gold Hit 0.98

Amid the bearish events in the US stock markets this week, Bitcoin and Gold have gained bullish momentum.

Firstly, while the S&P 500 index sank to a 5-month low, the price correlation Gold and BTC prices has reached the 0.98 mark for the first time in 4-months. Notably, the last time this happened around June 12. And within the next 10 days, Bitcoin price rapidly gained 23% to hit a new 2023 peak of $31,475.

Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Gold (XAU) Price Correlation Coefficient | Source: TradingView

The Correlation Coefficient is a statistical measure that quantifies the degree and direction of the linear relationship between the prices of two assets. It is used to assess how closely the prices of two assets move together.

When its positive values edges closer to 1 as observed above, it means that the prices of Gold and BTC are increasingly moving in the same direction.

Given the negative circumstances surrounding the stock markets, it suggest that investors are piling buying pressure on BTC and Gold simultaneously.

When it happens during a bull rally, it signifies that the momentum could increase. Unsurprisingly, Gold (XAU) has already cleared the $2,000 milestone on Friday to hit a 5-month high.

Historically, once the correlation coefficient between Gold and BTC nears 1 during a bull market, investors begin to increase their bets on Bitcoin due to its tendency to deliver higher profit margins.

This phenomenon was observed in June 2023 above. Once the correlation coefficient reached 1, Gold price slowed, while investor continued to buy BTC, eventually pushing prices toward a new all-time high within two-weeks.

If this pattern repeats, investors can expect Bitcoin price to start November positively and potentially reclaim the $40,000 milestone.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.