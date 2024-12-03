Bitcoin and Ethereum's Relationship Is Doing Something Not Seen Since April 2021 -- It Could Trigger a Big Move for the World's Second-Largest Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) have absolutely taken off since Election Day. Investors are betting that a lighter and friendlier regulatory environment under the Trump administration will continue to boost the sector to new highs. Additionally, crypto is getting more exposure than ever before and many view Bitcoin as a potential hedge to inflation, which could still be an issue next year. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, has an interesting relationship with Bitcoin. The two are not the same but are often grouped because they are seen as sector pioneers. The relationship between Bitcoin and Ethereum is now doing something not seen since April 2021, which could trigger a big move for Ethereum.

The Ethereum-Bitcoin Ratio

Given their history and the fact that cryptocurrencies can be hard to value because they have no intrinsic value, many investors have looked for trends between the prices of Ethereum and Bitcoin. After all, groups of stocks are often compared to one another to determine relative valuation. A simple way to track Bitcoin and Ethereum is by looking at the relationship between Ethereum's and Bitcoin's prices by dividing the price of Ethereum by the price of Bitcoin. Seeing where this ratio has trended over time can offer clues as to which looks undervalued or overvalued relative to the other.

As you can see in the chart, the Ethereum-Bitcoin ratio recently fell toward 0.035, the lowest level seen since April 2021. The average ratio dating back to 2020 is 0.0538. Ethereum has performed well since Election Day, up roughly 38% compared to Bitcoin's 44%. However, Bitcoin has widely outperformed this year.

Crypto has held up pretty well during an uncertain time and high-interest-rate environment where investors have -- until recently -- been much more worried about inflation and whether it would slow. Bitcoin has held up remarkably well as investors have grown more confident that the token can hedge against inflation with its finite supply.

Going back to the Ethereum-Bitcoin ratio, the last time it fell to these levels Ethereum rallied 120% during the next two months. Bitcoin and Ethereum trade around the clock, so obviously things can change quickly. The ratio stood at 0.380 on Nov. 30, so Ethereum has already started to close the gap a little.

Can Ethereum rally?

Of course, past trends do not always indicate future success. As you can see in the chart above, the Ethereum-Bitcoin ratio has gone lower before, so it could also move lower now.

However, I think recent trends in the Ethereum-Bitcoin ratio set up favorably for Ethereum, especially if the crypto rally continues. As seen in the stock market this year, markets and sectors tend to broaden over time. A big part of crypto has always been sentiment. Bitcoin and the market have rallied significantly, but it usually takes time for sentiment to peak and then decline again. I don't think the positive sentiment on crypto has topped out yet. The improving regulatory environment could be a tailwind that carries well into 2025, and the more crypto rallies, the more larger investors will be forced to chase it.

Ethereum doesn't hedge inflation like Bitcoin, but it offers value in other ways. Its relatively new proof-of-stake method for validating transactions is much more energy-efficient than Bitcoin. Developers view Ethereum as the prime network for creating decentralized applications and non-fungible tokens, and its smart contract capabilities will likely have use cases in many industries.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are solid long-term crypto assets, in my view, so both can continue to do well. However, given Bitcoin's impressive run already it's possible the rally broadens to other tokens like Ether, although trying to predict near-term price movements of cryptocurrencies is very difficult.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $847,211!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.