Bitcoin in 2026: Speculative Mania or Strategic Allocation?

As 2025 draws to a close, cryptocurrency led by Bitcoin ( BTC ) is again in the spotlight. Investors currently face a key question: Is this a speculative bubble destined to collapse like Tulip Mania, or a legitimate asset class that deserves allocation in diversified portfolios? The reality lies somewhere in between.

Let’s find out.

Where Does Crypto Stand Today?

Bitcoin’s price in late 2025 is more than 30% below its all-time high reached in October this year, underscoring ongoing volatility and uncertainty. However, it is still hovering near six-figure levels, with volatility and periodic corrections keeping both bulls and bears engaged. The recent dip before rebounding reflects high volatility but also market resilience. On the regulatory front, many governments, including the U.K., are moving toward clearer regulatory frameworks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Will Quantum Disrupt Crypto?

Technical risks loom, including concerns that quantum computing could threaten cryptographic security unless protocols evolve. Going by a Investor’s Business Daily report, tech giants like Alphabet's GOOGL Google, IBM IBM, Microsoft MSFT and NVIDIA NVDA, as well as quantum computing startups, are pursuing full-fledged quantum computing research. Yet, it is widely believed that when quantum computers succeed in cracking encryption codes, they will overpower current data encryption technologies.

Meanwhile, major crypto infrastructure firms like Coinbase are broadening into stock trading and prediction markets, a sign that crypto platforms are trying to reduce reliance on pure token volatility.

Is Tulip Mania a Good Analogy for Bitcoin?

One of the most persistent criticisms of Bitcoin is its comparison to the 17th-century Dutch Tulip Mania, a speculative episode often cited as a textbook example of irrational exuberance. At first glance, the analogy appears intuitive: rapid price appreciation, intense public interest and sharp corrections. However, many market analysts argue that this comparison oversimplifies Bitcoin’s evolution and misunderstands its structural differences.

As published in Binance Square, according to BlockBeats, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has consistently challenged comparisons between Bitcoin and 17th-century Tulip Mania, pointing to longevity as a key distinction. Tulip Mania collapsed permanently after a brief speculative surge, while Bitcoin has endured multiple boom-bust cycles over more than 17 years, repeatedly recovering and attracting new participants.

Critics also overlook that markets assign value to non-productive assets like gold and art due to scarcity and collective trust, traits that Bitcoin shares through its fixed supply and digital scarcity.

Adoption and Investment Implications

A key argument supporting Bitcoin’s legitimacy as an asset class is institutional adoption. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs has drawn substantial capital, embedding crypto exposure into regulated, mainstream portfolios rather than limiting participation to retail investors. Going by an arXiv report, Bitcoin’s correlation with traditional equity markets has increased following ETF approvals. Some market forecasts suggest Bitcoin prices could continue rising through 2025, supported by macroeconomic conditions, ETF inflows and institutional demand, though such projections remain highly sensitive to policy and market risk.

Should You Shift From Stocks to Crypto Going Into 2026?

Despite crypto’s growing visibility, equities should remain the priority for most investors.

Over many decades, diversified equity markets like the S&P 500 have delivered steady, compounded returns driven by real business profits and economic growth. That track record is why equities remain the foundation of retirement and institutional portfolios.

Equities also carry lower structural risk. They operate under established regulations, transparent financial reporting and well-defined valuation standards. Crypto markets, by contrast, still face uneven regulation, limited disclosure and unclear valuation frameworks, which can amplify losses during market stress.

What Should Investors Do Now?

Good portfolio construction also favors moderation. Research generally supports small allocations to alternative assets such as crypto, but warns against heavy exposure. Although a 2025 Kraken survey found that 65% of investors active in both markets expect crypto to outperform stocks over the next decade, this reflects investor sentiment, not a replacement for disciplined, evidence-based investment strategies. (CoinDesk)

Diversified equities should still remain the core of most portfolios, offering long-term growth, income potential and relative stability, particularly for retirement-focused investors.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.