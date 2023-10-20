Bitboy Crypto Is Hitting Reset Button On Brand, Welcomes New Crypto Influencers Amid Lawsuit Against Ben Armstrong

After parting ways with Ben Armstrong, Bitboy Crypto brand is relaunching as Discover Crypto.

What Happened: The decision to rebrand follows the legal suit between HIT Network and Armstrong, popularly known as Bitboy Crypto.

TJ Shedd, CEO of Discover Crypto wrote to Benzinga in an emailed interview, "We recently parted ways with Ben and believe that hitting the reset button on the brand is what's best for the channel and our community. Going forward, we're confident that we can build even broader recognition by taking a more mature, nuanced approach to producing content about the Bitcoin and crypto sector."

Under the Discover Crypto banner, the channel will continue its twice-daily live shows at 10:30 am and 4:00 pm Eastern Time.

TJ Shedd expressed confidence in the crypto sector, stating, “We're confident that 2024 will be a breakout year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and crypto adoption, and now's the time for us to harness that optimism to better serve our community and reach new audiences.”

When asked about the channel’s new strategy, Shedd emphasized that the channel will delve into a wide range of topics, from macro market analysis to institutional adoption, regulation, and industry trends affecting the Bitcoin, crypto, and Web3 space.

The channel will feature a fresh roster of talent, including influencers Joshua Jake, who has over 530,000 followers on TikTok and co-founded CryptoKnight Media.

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Why It Matters: Last month, Armstrong initiated legal action in Georgia against Hit Network CEO Timothy "TJ" Shedd Jr. and Timothy Shedd Sr., both employees of Hit Network. This lawsuit also involves corporate entities, with BJ Investment Holdings (BJIH) joining Armstrong as a plaintiff and TJSJ Holdings as a defendant alongside the Shedds.

The lawsuit alleges a conspiracy by the Shedds to unlawfully wrest control of the company created by Armstrong in 2018.

To support his legal defense in this ongoing legal battle, Armstrong turned to his fans for assistance. Within less than 24 hours, supporters donated approximately $60,000 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin to his crypto wallets, as confirmed by data from Etherscan and blockchain records.

In September, Armstrong was arrested on Monday evening following a live broadcast on YouTube. He had planned to confront an individual named Carlos Diaz in an attempt to "get his Lamborghini back," but the situation quickly escalated into a rage of conspiracy theories before the police intervened.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,810.35, up 2.18% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Fernando Cortes on Shutterstock

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.