BitBox Announces BitBox02 Nova, A New Hardware Wallet For Bitcoin

BitBox announced today it has launched the BitBox02 Nova, a redesigned hardware wallet built for Bitcoin self-custody, which introduces native compatibility with iOS devices and a new Bluetooth communication system called Whisper.

The device marks a shift from the original BitBox02 by addressing a long standing limitation in its compatibility with iPhones and iPads. Instead of relying on software workarounds, BitBox developed new hardware to meet Apple’s requirements for native support.

“Our customers are at the heart of every decision we make,” said the CEO and co-founder of BitBox Douglas Bakkum. “The BitBox02 Nova embodies this, delivering a cold wallet our customers are asking for, all while maintaining the uncompromising security and privacy that people have come to expect from us.”

The Whisper is a trust-minimized Bluetooth architecture. Wireless communication is physically isolated on a separate microcontroller and logically segregated from the core wallet firmware. The main chip encrypts all outbound data before it ever touches the Bluetooth stack, and verifies all inbound communication cryptographically. Device identity remains private, with randomized addresses to prevent tracking.

“Whisper silences potential attack vectors”, Bakkum stated. “It isolates Bluetooth function from the core system, ensures cryptographic integrity at every step, avoids remote tracking, and can be disabled by the user anytime.”

The BitBox02 Nova uses an EAL6+ certified secure chip, a level of certification that reflects a high standard for resistance to physical attacks. The device also includes a new display and increased internal memory, which are intended to accommodate potential software updates and additional features over time.

It is available in two versions. One supports only Bitcoin and runs a minimal firmware configuration. The other supports a selection of altcoins and includes functionality for universal two-factor authentication.

