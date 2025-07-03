Bit Origin Ltd Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Equity Standard

Bit Origin Ltd confirmed compliance with Nasdaq's equity standard after addressing previous non-compliance issues. Monitoring continues.

Bit Origin Ltd, a company involved in cryptocurrency mining, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's equity standard after previously being notified of non-compliance in January 2025. On July 1, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed that Bit Origin met the required minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity, following the submission of supporting documentation on June 30. Despite this compliance, the company will continue to be monitored and must maintain adherence to listing standards to avoid potential delisting. Bit Origin's Chairman, Jinghai Jiang, expressed satisfaction with the achievement and emphasized the company's commitment to long-term growth and compliance.

Potential Positives

Bit Origin Ltd has regained compliance with Nasdaq's equity standard, confirming it meets the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement of $2.5 million.

The successful demonstration of compliance reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to stabilize its financial standing after a previous non-compliance notification.

The positive statement from Jinghai Jiang indicates a commitment to long-term growth and ongoing compliance with listing requirements, which can enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The company was previously non-compliant with Nasdaq listing standards, indicating potential financial instability.

Although compliance has been regained, the company is still subject to ongoing monitoring, suggesting a lack of long-term stability.

Failure to maintain compliance in future filings could lead to delisting, a significant risk that impacts investor confidence.

FAQ

What did Bit Origin announce on July 1, 2025?

Bit Origin announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's equity standard under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

How did Bit Origin demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq?

Bit Origin submitted a Form 6-K on June 30, 2025, showing it satisfies the required stockholders' equity threshold.

What is the minimum stockholders' equity required by Nasdaq?

The minimum stockholders' equity required by Nasdaq is $2.5 million.

What could happen if Bit Origin fails to maintain compliance again?

If Bit Origin fails to maintain compliance, it may face delisting and has the right to appeal to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Who is the CEO of Bit Origin Ltd?

The CEO of Bit Origin Ltd is Jinghai Jiang, who also serves as Chairman of the Board and COO.

$BTOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BTOG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the crypto mining business with diversified expansion strategies, today announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 1, 2025, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the equity standard under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires listed companies to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity.





On January 3, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company of its non-compliance with the continued listing standards relating to stockholders’ equity, market value of listed securities, or net income from continuing operations.





In response, the Company submitted a Form 6-K on June 30, 2025, demonstrating that it satisfies the required stockholders’ equity threshold. As a result, Nasdaq has determined that the Company now meets the equity requirement. Although the Company now satisfies the equity requirement, it remains subject to ongoing monitoring. Nasdaq has indicated that if the Company fails to demonstrate continued compliance in its next periodic filing, it may be subject to delisting. Should that occur, the Company would have the right to appeal any such determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.





Jinghai Jiang, Chairman of the Board, CEO and COO of the Company, stated, “We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq’s equity standard. We remain focused on building long-term growth and fulfilling compliance with all listing requirements.”







About Bit Origin Ltd







Bit Origin Ltd, formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.









Safe Harbor Statement











This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.









Company Contact







Bit Origin Ltd





Mr. Jiang Jinghai, Chairman of the Board, CEO and COO





Email: ir@bitorigin.io





To keep updated on Bit Origin’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://bitorigin.io/contact



