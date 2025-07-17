Bit Origin Ltd Becomes First Publicly Listed Company to Establish Dogecoin Treasury Strategy on Major US Exchange

Bit Origin Ltd plans to accumulate Dogecoin as a core asset, raising up to $500 million for its treasury strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG), a company based in Singapore, has announced plans to launch a significant Dogecoin (Doge) treasury strategy by selling up to $400 million in Class A shares and $100 million in convertible debt. As the first publicly listed company on a major US exchange to focus on Dogecoin as a core asset, Bit Origin aims to become one of the largest holders of Doge. The strategy is designed to enhance long-term value for shareholders through Doge acquisitions, capitalizing on its utility for payments and community engagement. CEO Jinghai Jiang expressed confidence in Doge's potential as a key player in online commerce, especially in light of Elon Musk's vision for a global super-app. The company plans to leverage its mining infrastructure to develop services within the Doge ecosystem as it evolves beyond its mining roots.

Potential Positives

Bit Origin is the first publicly listed company on a major US exchange to accumulate Dogecoin as a core asset, positioning itself as a pioneer in integrating cryptocurrency into traditional financial markets.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds from the fundraising efforts to significantly enhance its Dogecoin holdings, reflecting a strategic move to leverage emerging digital asset trends for long-term value creation.

Bit Origin’s strategy includes explorations into payment applications and miner-facing services within the Dogecoin ecosystem, diversifying its business model beyond cryptocurrency mining.

The announcement underscores the company's optimism about Dogecoin's community-driven adoption and its potential utility in peer-to-peer payments and online commerce, aligning with broader trends in digital asset integration.

Potential Negatives

Investing heavily in Dogecoin, a highly volatile cryptocurrency, may expose the company to significant financial risks, affecting its overall financial stability.

The company's reliance on the performance of Dogecoin as a core asset raises concerns about the sustainability and viability of its business model.

Potential reliance on a meme-based cryptocurrency could negatively impact perceptions of the company's seriousness and credibility in more traditional investment sectors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Bit Origin's Dogecoin treasury strategy?

Bit Origin's Dogecoin treasury strategy aims to provide long-term value through an increase in Doge-per-share and explore payment applications.

How much capital is Bit Origin raising for Dogecoin acquisition?

Bit Origin is raising up to $400 million in Class A shares and $100 million in convertible debt to fund its Dogecoin acquisition.

Why is Bit Origin accumulating Dogecoin?

Bit Origin believes in Dogecoin's grassroots strength, low fees, and merchant acceptance, positioning it as a valuable digital asset.

What is Bit Origin's vision for Dogecoin?

Bit Origin envisions Dogecoin as a key integration into payment layers, especially with the development of X Money as a global super-app.

How can investors learn more about Bit Origin?

Investors can visit Bit Origin's website at https://bitorigin.io for news releases, SEC filings, and updates on their strategies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BTOG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





-Much Doge. Such Utility. Very Treasury.-









-First publicly listed company on major US exchange to accumulate Dogecoin as core asset-











SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into agreements with accredited investors for the sale of up to $400 million in Class A ordinary shares and up to $100 million in convertible debt to launch the Company’s Dogecoin (“Doge”) treasury strategy.







Bit Origin expects to become one of the largest publicly traded Doge holders



Bit Origin expects to become one of the largest publicly traded Doge holders



Strategy aims to deliver long-term value through increasing Doge-per-share



Strategy aims to deliver long-term value through increasing Doge-per-share



Reflects Company’s hope in potential Doge integrations into payment layers, such as X Money











“Bit Origin is evolving beyond mining infrastructure to engage directly in the value and utility of digital assets,” said Jinghai Jiang, CEO and Chairman of Bit Origin. “What started as a joke has evolved into a globally liquid asset with payments utility. Few digital assets rival Doge’s settlement speed and scale of community, which continues to drive adoption across peer-to-peer payments and online commerce.”





“We hope Doge’s performance and community make it a natural fit for X Money, as Elon Musk advances his vision for X as a global super-app,” continued Jiang. “In an age of broken institutions, Doge embodies a shared culture of optimism and resilience that transcends existing political and financial systems.”





Bit Origin’s accumulation of Doge reflects the Company’s conviction in the network’s grassroot strength and payments utility, driven by low fees and merchant acceptance. Building on its infrastructure roots, Bit Origin plans to explore miner-facing services, payment applications, and other value-generating operations within the Doge ecosystem.





The Company has completed an initial closing of $15 million under the convertible debt facility and intends to use a significant portion of the proceeds for its initial Dogecoin acquisition.





Chardan acted as the placement agent in connection with the funded facility from ATW Partners.





The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Company’s current report on Form 6-K dated July 17, 2025.









About Bit Origin Ltd











Bit Origin Ltd is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit







https://bitorigin.io







.











Safe Harbor Statement











This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.









Company Contact







Bit Origin Ltd





Mr. Jiang Jinghai, Chairman of the Board, CEO and COO





Email:



ir@bitorigin.io







To keep updated on Bit Origin’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at



https://bitorigin.io/contact





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.