Bit Origin Ltd Announces Initial Purchase of 40.5 Million DOGE as Part of Digital Asset Treasury Initiative

Bit Origin Ltd announces the purchase of 40.5 million DOGE as part of its digital asset treasury initiative.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) has announced the acquisition of approximately 40.5 million Dogecoin (DOGE) as part of its digital asset treasury initiative, supported by capital facilities of up to $500 million. As of July 21, 2025, the Company reported having 40,543,745 DOGE at an average acquisition cost of around $0.2466 per DOGE, translating to an initial DOGE-Per-Share of approximately 0.691. CEO Jinghai Jiang highlighted the potential of Dogecoin for micropayments, fueled by increased developer activity and institutional interest in tokenization, and suggested that current market conditions favor Dogecoin's movement towards decentralized finance. Bit Origin is engaged in cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology deployment, and this acquisition marks a significant step in its strategic expansion.

Potential Positives

Bit Origin Ltd has made a significant initial purchase of approximately 40.5 million DOGE, marking a strategic move to enhance its digital asset treasury.

The acquisition supports the company's ongoing digital asset treasury initiative backed by capital facilities of up to $500 million, indicating strong financial backing and growth potential.

This move is aligned with the company's understanding of cryptocurrency utility, particularly in micropayments, and reflects the potential for growth amidst evolving market conditions.

The establishment of a DOGE-Per-Share (DPS) metric demonstrates transparency and provides shareholders with a tangible measure of the company's asset value related to Dogecoin holdings.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights Bit Origin's significant investment in Dogecoin, which may expose the company to the volatility and risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies.

The reference to "known and unknown risks and uncertainties" in the safe harbor statement suggests that the company is preparing investors for potential negative outcomes related to its forward-looking statements.

The overall focus on Dogecoin may distract from Bit Origin's core business of cryptocurrency mining and its diversified expansion strategies, potentially causing concern among investors regarding strategic priorities.

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), today announced the initial purchase of approximately 40.5 million DOGE. This represents the first strategic acquisition under the Company's digital asset treasury initiative, supported by previously announced capital facilities of up to $500 million.







Dogecoin Treasury KPIs as of July 21, 2025:









Holdings: 40,543,745 DOGE



Holdings: 40,543,745 DOGE



Average Acquisition Cost: ~$0.2466 per DOGE



Average Acquisition Cost: ~$0.2466 per DOGE



Initial DOGE-Per-Share (DPS): ~0.691



1













"Our new origin has begun," said Jinghai Jiang, CEO,COO and Chairman of the Board of Bit Origin. "From our experience in mining, we understand the tradeoffs that define proof-of-work systems. We see Dogecoin's utility potential for micropayments nearing an inflection point, driven by renewed developer activity and broader institutional interest in tokenization. While we embrace its cultural origins, which have helped drive liquidity and global familiarity, we believe current market conditions align with Dogecoin's evolution toward decentralized finance."









1







DOGE-





P





er-





S





DOGE-Per-Share calculated by dividing the Company's current Dogecoin holdings by the total number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of April 18, 2025, as most recently reported.











About Bit Origin Ltd











Bit Origin Ltd is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.







https://bitorigin.io







.











Safe Harbor Statement











This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.









