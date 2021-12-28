BIT Mining Appoints Bo Yu As Chairman

Markets
(RTTNews) - BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) said that it appointed Bo Yu, chief operating officer and general counsel of the company, as the chairman of board of directors.

The company noted that it appointed Qian Sun, an independent director of the company, as a member of each of the Company's audit committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee. It appointed Man San Vincent Law, an executive director of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, effective December 28, 2021.

Yu will remain the chairman of each of the Company's compensation committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee, Sun will remain a member of the Company's strategic planning committee, and Law will remain a member of the company's nominating and corporate governance committee.

