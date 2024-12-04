BIT Mining announces continued commitment to self-mining Litecoin, Dogecoin

BIT Mining (BTCM) announced the company’s continued commitment to self-mining Litecoin and Dogecoin alongside Bitcoin mining and its data center hosting businesses. As other crypto miners look to diversify revenue streams in a post-halving environment, the company said its expansion into Litecoin and Dogecoin has proved to be nearly three times more profitable than mining BTC alone.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BTCM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.