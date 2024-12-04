News & Insights

BIT Mining announces continued commitment to self-mining Litecoin, Dogecoin

December 04, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

BIT Mining (BTCM) announced the company’s continued commitment to self-mining Litecoin and Dogecoin alongside Bitcoin mining and its data center hosting businesses. As other crypto miners look to diversify revenue streams in a post-halving environment, the company said its expansion into Litecoin and Dogecoin has proved to be nearly three times more profitable than mining BTC alone.

