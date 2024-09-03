The Birds and the Bees of US Stock Index Seasonal Patterns

Like bees and turkeys, some folks in the financial market industry have no memory of the day (week, month, etc.) before, not to mention normal seasonal patterns.

Seasonally, both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average tend to trend down during September before turning up through the end of the year.

For those interested in the 2024 US Presidential Election, the next two months will be key, based on one research study.

Even though I’m not listening, I can hear it now, the Chicken Littles of financial media all squawking “The sky is falling!” in relation to Tuesday morning’s selloff in US stock indexes. A look at this morning’s market shows the Nasdaq is down 338 points (1.9%), the S&P 500 is off 77 points (1.4%), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 482 points (1.2%). I find it interesting this sector of the financial industry, the Chicken Littles, also share with turkeys and bees the inability to remember the day (week, month, etc.) before, let alone a market’s normal seasonal pattern. I call this the Birds and the Bees Blindness[i]. It’s also interesting to note Asian stock markets closed lower across the board overnight through early Tuesday morning while European markets were lower late in Tuesday’s session[ii]. With that flock of birds covered, let’s take a look at the seasonal patterns for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

As stated in the open, the S&P 500 (($INX) tends to come under pressure during September. A look at its seasonal indexes shows from the last weekly close of August through the last weekly close of September:

5-year index (red line) with an average loss of 5%

10-year index (blue line) with an average loss of 3%

20-year index (purple line) with an average loss of 2%

30-year index (gray line) with an average loss of 1%

Based on last week’s close of 5,648.40, the seasonal projections for the last weekly close of September are:

5-year index (red line) ~ 5,366

10-year index (blue line) ~ 5,479

20-year index (purple line) ~ 5,535

30-year index (gray line) ~ 5,592

We see something similar on the seasonal studies for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI):

5-year index (red line) with an average loss of 4%

10-year index (blue line) with an average loss of 2%

15-year index (purple line) with an average loss of 1%

25-year index (gray line) with an average loss of 2%

Based on last week’s close of 5,648.40, the seasonal projections for the last weekly close of September are:

5-year index (red line) ~ 41,497

10-year index (blue line) ~ 41,546

15-year index (purple line) ~ 41,970

25-year index (gray line) ~ 41,546

For those of you tracking the S&P 500 as it pertains to the 2024 US Presidential Election

Based on the Presidential Predictor, “a handy little metric crafted by CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall”[iii]: If the Index shows a gain from the last settlement of July through the last settlement of October the party in office stays in office If the index shows a loss from the last settlement of July through the last settlement of October the opposition party takes office



The S&P 500 closed July at 5,522.30. Seasonally, from the last weekly close of September through the last weekly close of October:

5-year index (red line) shows an average gain of 4%

10-year index (blue line) shows an average gain of 1%

20-year index (purple line) shows an average gain of 1%

30-year index (gray line) shows an average gain of 1%

Putting end of October targets:

5-year index (red line) ~ 5,580

10-year index (blue line) ~ 5,534

20-year index (purple line) ~ 5,591

30-year index (gray line) ~5,648

Keep in mind seasonal analysis looks at the average move made by a market over the course of a 12-month period, usually measured by calendar year (financials, energies) marketing year (grains and oilseeds), or other (livestock). We can use these averages as a guide to possible moves the market could make, but not the leader of market moves as covered by what I call the Sacagawea Similarity[iv]. Since these studies show tendencies, a market can move more or less than the average. Also, things get interesting when we see contra-seasonal moves as it indicates a change from normal supply and demand. But that’s a subject for another day.

[i] In this case, Blindness is defined as “Unable or unwilling to perceive or understand”.

[ii] Bringing to mind the third connection of US stock indexes to birds, that being The Chicken-or-the-Egg Debate: Do US stock indexes lead or follow the markets in Asia and Europe?

[iii] From this 2020 Forbes piece: (LINK)

[iv] With no disrespect to Sacagawea of Lewis and Clark fame.

