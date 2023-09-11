News & Insights

Bird Global Appoints Joseph Prodan To Succeed Michael Washinushi As CFO

September 11, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Electric transportation company Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS) announced Monday the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Prodan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 30, 2023. Prodan succeeds Michael Washinushi, following his recent appointment to Interim CEO.

Most recently, Prodan served as CFO of Flexiti, a technology company providing buy now, pay later solutions. Previously, he served as CFO of TeraGo Networks and Mobilicity, where he was responsible for overseeing the finance, human resources and legal functions. He also spent four years serving as CFO of SiriusXM Canada.

