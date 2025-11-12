Bird Construction Inc. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$31.70 million, or C$0.57 per share. This compares with C$36.21 million, or C$0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bird Construction Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$35.39 million or C$0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to C$951.43 million from C$898.94 million last year.

Bird Construction Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

