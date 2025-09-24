Birchtech Settles Case With Regional Utility Through New License Deal

Markets
(RTTNews) - Birchtech Corp. (BCHT), a specialty activated carbon technologies company, announced Wednesday that it has reached a non-exclusive agreement with a large regional coal-fired power utility that it sued in January 2025 over patented mercury emissions reduction technologies.

The deal includes a one-time license fee, while other terms remain confidential due to ongoing litigation. The suit against this utility had been consolidated with other cases originally filed in 2024 for pre-trial proceedings in Iowa.

Following the agreement, Birchtech has dismissed all claims against the utility in the consolidated lawsuits currently pending in Iowa. Claims will continue against the other defendants in the consolidated Iowa actions.

"Offering defendants licensing agreements continues to yield positive results following our success in the last years jury trial, providing a meaningful source of cash to drive forward new technologies in water treatment, underpinning significant new growth initiatives. This business-first approach includes a negotiated license fee based on our calculation of the utility's existing and prior usage of our patented SEA technology," said Richard MacPherson, Birchtech CEO.

