Birchcliff Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BIR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd (TSX: BIR.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.68, changing hands as low as $5.62 per share. Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.525 per share, with $6.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.64.

