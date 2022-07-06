BIR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd (TSX: BIR.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.84, changing hands as low as $7.77 per share. Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.285 per share, with $12.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.81.

