BIP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.35, changing hands as low as $32.23 per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.72 per share, with $36.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.17.

