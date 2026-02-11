Bioxytran's ProLectin-M Achieves 100% Viral Clearance In Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Bioxytran, Inc. (BIXT) announced positive Phase 2 results for its lead candidate ProLectin-M, showing complete elimination of viral load in 100% of participants at Day 7 compared to placebo.

The Phase 2 study enrolled 38 subjects with laboratory-confirmed acute viral infection. Participants were randomized to receive one of three ProLectin-M dose levels or placebo over a seven-day treatment period. Viral shedding was assessed using RT-PCR analysis of nasopharyngeal swabs, with clearance defined as non-detection of viral RNA.

Key findings included:

•Complete viral clearance in all treated subjects by Day 7 versus placebo.

•No viral rebounds observed during the 14-day post-treatment observation period.

•Early clearance observed in some subjects as early as Day 3, with 16 of 38 cleared by Day 5.

The study confirmed earlier Phase 2 results, validating reproducibility of rapid viral clearance and refining dose selection to four tablets per day.

Bioxytran highlighted that ProLectin-M acts as a galectin antagonist, interfering with viral entry at the cell surface. The company plans to advance regulatory discussions to support late-stage clinical development and evaluate ProLectin-M across additional viral indications.

BIXT has traded between $0.03 and $0.22 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.04, up 6.44%.

