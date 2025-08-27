BioTech
BTAI

BioXcel's SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 Study Of BXCL501 Meets Primary Goal

August 27, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Wednesday said that its SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 study evaluating BXCL501, the company's sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine, for the acute treatment for agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the at-home setting, met its primary goal.

In the study, BXCL501 was well-tolerated in patients with episodes of agitation in the outpatient setting, and no discontinuations for tolerability were observed.

BXCL501 is already approved by the FDA under the brand name IGALMI for the same indication, under healthcare provider supervision.

Base on this data, the company plans to submit sNDA for label expansion of IGALMI in the at-home setting in the first quarter of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.