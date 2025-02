(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI), Thursday announced a reverse stock split of 1-for-16 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company's shares are expected to trade on a split adjusted basis beginning February 10, 2025.

