Bioventus Surges 103% in Six Months: Is the Stock Worth a Buy?

The stock price of Bioventus BVS has more than doubled in the past six months. This upside can be attributed to the encouraging sales performance across its business segments, based on which management raised the 2024 guidance twice this year.

In the past six months, BVS stock significantly outperformed the industry’s 5.1% rise. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same period. BVS shares are also trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

BVS Stock Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500

BVS Boasts Accelerated Topline Growth

Bioventus focuses on making minimally invasive treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process. Its business is divided into three segments — Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions.

The company is seeing double-digit revenue growth in both the Pain Treatments and Surgical Solutions segments, driven by the strong commercial execution of its sales force. Organic sales rosenearly 14% year over year in second-quarter 2024 —the third straight quarter of double-digit growth in organic sales. Based on this encouraging revenue growth observed in the first half of this year, management has been steadily increasing the supply of its marketed products to meet this positive momentum for the remainder of this year.

Focus on Improving Profitability & Liquidity Positions

Apart from accelerating top-line growth, Bioventus is also improving its profitability by focusing on core businesses that yield higher margins. In this regard, management sold its Wound business last year to LifeNet Health for $85 million. Last month, management also announced its decision to divest its Advanced Rehabilitation business for which it expects to sign a deal soon. During second-quarter 2024, adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year over year while adjusted gross margin expanded 180 basis points to 75.8%.

The proceeds from these deals are also helping BVS in improving its liquidity position. Toward the end of first-quarter 2024, management successfully brought down the net leverage ratio to below four times —a feat it had originally expected to achieve by this year’s end. Alongside second-quarter results, management stated that it further reduced its debt by another $8 million. Bioventus expects to pay down debt in the quarters ahead and expects to reduce the net leverage ratio to less than three times before 2025-end.

BVS Raises Financial Targets

Management raised its financial guidance for 2024 for the second time this year, driven by accelerated momentum in revenue growth and strong execution of strategic priorities. Its net sales are now expected to be between $557 million and $567 million in 2024, compared with the previously-issued guidance of $535-$550 million. Earnings per share are expected in the range of 36-42 cents compared with the previous guidance of 25-33 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $104 million and $107 million, up from the previous guidance of $94-$99 million.

BVS Stock Valuation & Estimates

The company is trading at a discount to the industry. Going by the price/sales ratio, the stock currently trades at 1.40, trailing 12-month book value, lower than 2.20 for the industry.

Estimates for Bioventus’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have risen from 27 cents to 40 cents in the past 60 days. Over the same timeframe, EPS estimates for 2025 have increased from 43 cents to 45 cents.

Conclusion

Management’s focus on three major areas — accelerating top-line growth, boosting profitability and improving liquidity position — seems to be working well for the stock. Focus in these areas has helped BVS expand its presence in the medical products market with a large number of players, which also includes giants like J&J JNJ and Medtronic MDT.

Bioventus is an outstanding stock to have in one’s portfolio based on its strong commercial execution. As the stock currently trades at a discount to the industry, we recommend investors should accumulate this #1 Ranked stock as it has growth potential. Consistently rising earnings estimates highlight analysts’ optimistic outlook for further growth.

