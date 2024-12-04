Bioventix Gains Increased Investment from Gresham House

News & Insights

Bioventix (GB:BVXP) has released an update.

Bioventix PLC has announced that Gresham House Asset Management Limited has increased its stake in the company to 12.03%, up from a previous 11.07%. This strategic move highlights Gresham House’s confidence in Bioventix’s potential and may attract investor interest as they reassess the company’s market position. With this increased shareholding, Bioventix’s market dynamics could see new developments.

