Biotron Limited Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.
Biotron Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically highlighting that Michael J. Hoy’s listed options have expired unexercised, leaving him with over 11 million fully paid ordinary shares. This update reflects the company’s ongoing transparency and could potentially influence investor perceptions of Biotron’s stock value.
