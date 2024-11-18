Biotron Limited Issues New Shares on ASX

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Biotron Limited announced the issuance of 20,751 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the ASX. This move comes as a result of options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, marking a strategic step for the company in the financial markets. Investors should keep an eye on Biotron’s stock as the new securities come into play.

