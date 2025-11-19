Biotech Stock Gets Booted in Latest Fund Update

Key Points

Sold 1,447,267 shares, a net position change of $110.43 million

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

The position was previously 13.8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, marking a significant portfolio shift

On November 14, 2025, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, disclosed a full exit from Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL), reducing its position by $110.43 million.

What happened

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, fully sold its stake in Nuvalent, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, 2025 (see filing). The fund reported a decrease of 1,447,267 shares, with the value of the divestment estimated at $110.43 million based on quarterly average pricing. Following the trade, the fund held no shares of Nuvalent.

What Else to Know

The stake reduction represents a complete exit from Nuvalent, removing an allocation that was previously 13.8% of the fund’s reportable AUM in the prior quarter.

Nuvalent is no longer in the portfolio; top holdings after the filing are:

NASDAQ:HTFL: $419.00 million (27.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NAMS: $304.85 million (20.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CDTX: $289.29 million (19.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PHVS: $79.37 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:OLMA: $67.00 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, Nuvalent shares were priced at $96.50, up 7.0% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 5.7 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $7.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $-381.44 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $96.50

Company Snapshot

Nuvalent, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in targeted therapies for cancer, with a focus on overcoming drug resistance and central nervous system involvement. The company's strategy leverages advanced molecular design to address unmet needs in oncology, positioning its pipeline for potential competitive differentiation in the treatment of ROS1- and ALK-driven cancers. With a lean workforce and a strong research orientation, Nuvalent aims to deliver novel solutions to complex cancer challenges.

Nuvalent develops clinical-stage therapies targeting cancer, with lead candidates NVL-520 (a ROS1-selective inhibitor) and NVL-655 (an ALK-selective inhibitor), both designed to address resistance and brain metastases in oncology treatment.

The company operates a biotechnology business model, focusing on research and development of novel small molecule inhibitors for oncology.

Nuvalent’s primary focus is on advancing targeted therapies for patients with cancers driven by specific genetic mutations, aiming to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Foolish Take

According to a recent disclosure filed with the SEC, Bain Capital has completely liquidated its position in Nuvalent stock, representing an exit from a position worth more than $110 million.

For average investors, the biotech sector, to which Nuvalent belongs, can be a difficult sector to navigate, given the many complex factors involved. A company's drug pipeline, pricing power, and the status of clinical trials can make it difficult for investors to assess a biotech company's long-term value.

Therefore, for some investors, an exchange-traded fund with a focus on the biotech sector might be a worthwhile alternative to owning an individual stock. The State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), for example, is a biotech-focused ETF that provides exposure to the sector, while spreading its risk across over 100 stocks.

What's more, the XBI has a solid performance history. Over the last year, it has generated a total return of 25%, besting the S&P 500, which has delivered a total return of 14%.

In summary, it sometimes proves difficult for average investors to keep up with the complexities and rapid developments in the biotech sector. As a result, investors may wish to seek out biotech-focused ETFs like the XBI, which have performed well and offer diversification within the sector.

Glossary

Full exit: When an investor sells all shares of a particular holding, leaving no remaining position.

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Portfolio shift: A significant change in the composition or allocation of assets within an investment portfolio.

Divestment: The process of selling off an asset or investment, often to reduce exposure or exit a position.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment an individual or institution holds in a company.

Clinical-stage: Refers to drug development phases involving human trials, before regulatory approval for commercial use.

Biotechnology business model: A company structure focused on developing and commercializing products using biological processes or organisms.

Small molecule inhibitors: Drugs designed to block specific proteins or enzymes involved in disease processes, often used in cancer treatment.

Oncology: The branch of medicine focused on the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Resistance (in oncology): When cancer cells adapt to evade or withstand the effects of a particular therapy.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.