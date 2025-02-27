News & Insights

Companies

Biotech Startup Eikon Therapeutics Locks Up Massive $351M Series D

February 27, 2025 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Chris Metinko for Crunchbase->

Startup Eikon Therapeutics raised one of the biggest biotech rounds thus far in this young year. The Hayward, California-based drug startup closed a nearly $351 million in a Series D from the likes of Lux Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments. The round is the second biggest for a biotech startup this year, behind only London-based Verdiva Bio, a company creating treatments for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, which raised a $411 million Series A in January. Eikon uses super-resolution microscopy to discover the effects of drugs on live cells. The company is developing therapies for a variety of cancers, including breast, ovarian, prostate and melanoma. Founded in 2019, the company has now raised $1.1 billion, per Crunchbase. “Eikon has made remarkable progress in advancing a pivotal-stage clinical pipeline and early-stage development program powered by our single-molecule tracking technology and the deep expertise of our multidisciplinary team,” said chairman and CEO Dr. Roger Perlmutter in a release. “With clinical studies now operating in 28 countries, across 5 continents, we are accelerating the development of much-needed therapies while continuing to expand our research and development capabilities.”

Big money

This is just the latest big round for Eikon, which raised a $517.8 million Series B financing from nearly 20 different investors, including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, back in 2022. Biotech startups this year have raised almost $7 billion so far — thanks in part to some large nine-figure rounds. Last year, biotech startups raised more than $35 billion in total.

Related Crunchbase Pro list:

Illustration: Dom Guzman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Crunchbase
Crunchbase is the leading platform for professionals to discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and pursue new opportunities. Over 55 million professionals—including entrepreneurs, investors, market researchers, and salespeople—trust Crunchbase to inform their business decisions. And companies all over the world rely on us to power their applications, making over a billion calls to our API each year.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.