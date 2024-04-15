Biotech on a Budget: 7 Stocks Under $10 With Huge Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The broader medical therapeutic sector is already volatile so it stands to reason in some sense to consider under-$10 biotech stocks. Imagine you acquired shares of a popular, richly priced enterprise, only for the underlying security to suffer due to a poor clinical result. And poor results can happen to anybody, big or small.

Indeed, the prospect of being on the wrong end of a giant killing adds significant risk to market participants. So, as a calculated approach, since you’re going to be taking huge risks anyways, you might as well go for ideas with the substantial upside return potential. On that note, below are under-$10 biotech stocks to consider.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Based in New York, Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies. Specifically, it delivers cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Actinium features a product candidate which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Currently, Wall Street analysts rate ATNM a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target stands at $30.50, implying nearly 239% upside potential. Notably, the high-side estimate calls for a price of $50. Among the covering experts, they’re anticipating fiscal 2024 loss per share to land at $1.73. Though not profitable, this forecast represents an improvement over last year’s loss of $1.83.

At the moment, Actinium is practically a pre-revenue enterprise. If we want to dive into the minutia, it did post sales of $81,000 last year. However, it’s not projected to generate any sales this year. However, in fiscal 2025, analysts are looking for sales of $72.82 million. Therefore, it’s one of the more promising ideas for under-$10 biotech stocks to consider.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate, ONS-5010 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Presently, Wall Street rates OTLK a unanimous strong buy. Further, the average price target lands at $40.20, implying 362% growth potential. Moreover, the highest price target hits $60, emphasizing the broad enthusiasm for this biotech firm. For fiscal 2024, experts see the company posting a loss per share of $3.28. Yes, it’s in the red but it’s an improvement over last year’s $4.80 below breakeven.

However, the top line is where things get exciting. Analysts see revenue reaching $240,000, with the high-side estimate hitting $1.43 million. Last year, Outlook did not generate any sales. Even better, forecasts call for fiscal 2025 sales to hit $13.09 million. Thus, it’s a compelling idea for under-$10 biotech stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

A clinical-stage biotech firm, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) engages in integrating technological innovations across biology, automation, data science and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. One of its lead product candidates, a therapeutic for treating cerebral cavernous malformation, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Per analysts, RXRX stock represents a moderate buy. Further, the average price target lands at $17, implying over 102% upside potential. For the current fiscal year, experts anticipate Recursion to post a loss per share of $1.72. Admittedly, that’s worse than last year’s red ink of $1.58. That said, the most optimistic assessment calls for a loss of $1.49.

On the top line, the news becomes substantially more favorable. Analysts are looking for sales of $56.16 million,. That would be up 26% from last year’s tally of $44.58 million. For fiscal 2025, they’re looking for revenue of $88.43 million, up 57.5% against projected 2024 sales. If you like to speculate, RXRX belongs on your radar of under-$10 biotech stocks to buy.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is a biopharma company focused on the formulation, development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. It uses a bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. It’s developing an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Per Wall Street analysts, OCUL rates as a consensus strong buy. On average, the price target stands at $16.33, implying over 104% upside potential. Further, the most optimistic target calls for a price of $24. Covering experts see fiscal 2024’s loss per share coming in at 83 cents. While not a profitable enterprise, this figure would represent a conspicuous improvement over last year’s loss of $1.02.

On the top line, analysts anticipate revenue to hit $68.34 million. If so, we’re talking about year-over-year growth of 16.9% from last year’s haul of $58.44 million. For fiscal 2025, they’re looking for sales of $85.9 million. Even better, the highest target seeks a top-line print of $116 million. Overall, it’s a compelling take for under-$10 biotech stocks.

Marinus (MRNS)

Based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS) is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. Its main product is Ztalmy, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations.

Presently, covering experts rate MRNS stock as a consensus strong buy. The average price target lands at $19.78, implying 163% growth potential. Also, the highest target calls for a price per share of $28. For the current fiscal year, analysts are looking for a loss per share of $2.36. While the bottom line is printed in red ink, the projected figure would be an improvement over last year’s loss of $2.63 per share.

On the top line, analysts are looking for revenue of $40.53 million. That would imply YOY growth of nearly 31% from last year’s haul of $30.99 million. Further, the most optimistic target seeks a sales print of $54.3 million. For fiscal 2025, revenue could rise to $66.62 million. Based on the growth potential, MRNS is one of the under-$10 biotech stocks to consider.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Calling Cambridge, Massachusetts home, Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is a clinical-stage biopharma focusing on the development of products for improving the lives of patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. In particular, it seeks to address conditions with high unmet medical needs. It features a small-molecule-based candidate that’s in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of muscular dystrophy.

Presently, Wall Street analysts rate FULC a consensus strong buy with a $13.29 average price target. That implies over 77% upside potential. Further, the most optimistic forecast calls for a price per share of $17. For fiscal 2024, covering experts are anticipating a loss per share of $1.75. Admittedly, that’s an expansion of last year’s red ink of $1.59 per share.

It also doesn’t immediately get better on the top line, with analysts projecting sales of $1.92 million. Conspicuously, that’s 31.6% off the pace of last year’s tally of $2.81 million. Still, the focal point is on fiscal 2025’s projected sales of $13.34 million. Further, the high-side estimate lands at $42.88 million. Therefore, for the patient speculator, FULC could be one of the under-$10 biotech stocks to buy.

CorMedix (CRMD)

Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is a biopharma firm focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products in the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Although it’s one of the riskiest under-$10 biotech stocks, it also enjoys plenty of love on the Street. Analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy with a $12.67 price target. That implies upside potential of just under 117%. Also, the high-side target hits $19.

For fiscal 2024, experts are looking at a loss per share of 74 cents. That’s still in the red but an improvement over last year’s loss of 91 cents. On the top line, they’re seeking $25.16 million. Last year, the company generated no revenue. Finally, for fiscal 2025, experts are seeking sales of $81.93 million, implying 225.6% YOY growth from projected 2024 revenue.

