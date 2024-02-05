Biotech High-Flyers That Just Hit 52-Week Highs

(RTTNews) - In the biotech investment landscape, staying ahead of the curve is key to unlocking potential gains. The following biotech stocks, featured on our site, hit 52-week highs recently. Please note that the list is not exhaustive, and it represents merely a fraction of the high-performing stocks we have profiled.

*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Feb.2, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.