Biotech High-Flyers That Just Hit 52-Week Highs

February 05, 2024 — 04:36 am EST

February 05, 2024 — 04:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - In the biotech investment landscape, staying ahead of the curve is key to unlocking potential gains. The following biotech stocks, featured on our site, hit 52-week highs recently. Please note that the list is not exhaustive, and it represents merely a fraction of the high-performing stocks we have profiled.

*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Feb.2, 2024.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM)

May 26, 2023

$9.54

$18.10

$17.75

89%

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

Oct.16, 2023

$6.71

$19.50

$18.55

190%

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA)

Jan.22, 2024

$15.52

$39.62

$39.15

155%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)

Mar.3, 2023

$7.97

$28.44

$27.69

256%

KalVista Pharma (KALV)

Jan.2, 2024

$12.53

$16.88

$15.22

35%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

Aug.1, 2023

$12.35

$29.42

$28.70

138%

RxSight, Inc. (RXST

Jul.10, 2023

$31.30

$50.20

$47.24

60%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)

Nov.29, 2023

$16.56

$29.68

$28.54

79%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Dec.19, 2023

$11.22

$14.76

$14.59

31%

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

June 5, 2023

$24.71

$45

$44.33

82%

Pulmonx Corp. (LUNG)

Oct.31, 2023

$8.75

$14.49

$14.26

65%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Dec.15, 2023

$121.17

$143.76

$139.77

18%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB)

Jan.25, 2024

$2.57

$3.90

$3.52

51%

Alvotech (ALVO)

Nov.21, 2023

$8.95

$16.10

$15.70

79%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) 

Sep.15, 2023

$4.99

$14.07

$14.00

182%

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD)

Sep.11, 2023

$3.55

$4.84

$4.60

36%

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) 

Nov.28, 2023

$23

$47.11

$46.15

105%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

June 6, 2023

$7.04

$11.80

$11.07

67%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

