Biotech ETF (BBC) Hits New 52-Week High

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF BBC is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 138.3% from its 52-week low price of $13.42/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

BBC in Focus

The underlying LifeSci Biotechnology Clinical Trials Index is an equal weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the common stock of U.S. exchange-listed biotechnology companies with a primary product offering that is in a Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trial stage of development. The product charges 79 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Biotech stocks have rebounded lately. Regulatory tailwinds, Fed rate-cut hopes, and cheaper valuations have helped the space make a comeback.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF BBC might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 38.31 (per barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

