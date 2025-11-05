Biote Corp Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - biote Corp (BTMD) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.19 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $10.70 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $47.96 million from $51.38 million last year.

biote Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.19 Mln. vs. $10.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $47.96 Mln vs. $51.38 Mln last year.

