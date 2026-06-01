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Biote Appoints Komal Bajaj As CMO

June 01, 2026 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biote Corp. (BTMD), a medical practice-building company, on Monday announced the appointment of Komal Bajaj as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 1.

Bajaj joins the company from NYC Health + Hospitals, where she most recently served as Chief Quality Officer for Jacobi Hospital and North Central Bronx Hospital.

Bajaj has more than two decades of experience in clinical practice, healthcare quality, academic medicine, innovation, and healthcare systems leadership.

Bajaj succeeds Ross McQuivey, who had served as Biote's Chief Medical Officer since June 16, 2022.

On Friday, Biote Corp. closed trading 1.96% lesser at $2.0000 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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