Biosynex Secures Grant for Syphilis Diagnostic Test

Biosynex’s subsidiary, Chembio Diagnostics, has received a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a rapid diagnostic test for congenital syphilis, a growing global health concern. The test aims to offer a quick, accurate, and affordable solution, particularly in low and middle-income regions, enhancing early diagnosis and treatment of syphilis in newborns and pregnant individuals.

